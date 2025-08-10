Local News
SSJ Welcome Center Embraces Immigrants’ Journeys, Kensington Neighborhood
The staff and volunteers of the ministry of the Sisters of St. Joseph build connections between newcomers and neighbors in the Spirit-driven charism of love.
Student’s Can-Do Spirit ‘Overcomes Everything,’ Including Disability
Isabella Dileggi’s award-winning talents on the wrestling mat, in music, and in the classroom inspire her Archbishop Ryan community. She excels not because of ego, but love.
Be the Face of Faith in New Ads for Church of Philadelphia
An advertising campaign for the Archdiocese is coming this fall, and you’re invited to show your joyful faith by appearing as an extra in ads to be filmed at parish locations this week.
Catholic Teachers Power Up Their Tech Skills for the New School Year
With tools, inspiration, and community, the Summer Tech Academy helped some 180 archdiocesan educators get ready for a new year of tech-driven teaching.
Faces of Hope
Meet the Faces of Hope
A new video and storytelling series that shines a light on the inspiring ways everyday Catholics across the Philadelphia region are putting their faith into action. Discover their stories, share their hope.
Meet the Man Who Has Delivered 211,000 Diapers — and Inspired a Community
Frank Keegan saw a need and responded—with faith, persistence, and hundreds of thousands of diapers. His Faces of Hope story is a reminder that the first step to serving others is simply showing up and asking where you're needed.
Hikes, Hope, and Holiness: How One Priest is Reaching a New Generation
Pauline Father Timothy Tarnacki leads ministry to young adult Catholics in the Philadelphia region by taking a cue from his compatriot, St. John Paul II: listen to, walk with, and form relationships with young adults.
Commentaries
October Conference Aims to Empower Catholic Youth Ministry
Ministers with youth and young adults, educators, and other Church leaders from across the eastern U.S. will meet in Philadelphia as Archbishop Pérez leads discussions of the U.S. bishops’ plan to accompany and evangelize young people.
Spirituality
By Baptism We’re All Prophets, Sharing in Jesus’ Words of Life
It might be inconvenient and even dangerous to speak out against injustice like the prophet Jeremiah did. But just as Jesus called people to faithfulness because of love and trust in the Father, so too must we do, writes Msgr. Joseph Prior.
Sports
Brad Wanamaker Named Head Coach of Roman Catholic Basketball
Former NBA guard returns to alma mater to lead storied Cahillites program.
Wise Beyond her Years, Samy Staublein Learns to Listen to Mom
The St. Hubert's senior and two-sport star, who shined in the Carpenter Cup softball tournament and PCL playoffs, heeded good advice in her college search.
Teen Gets a Taste of Pitching on Phillies’ Mound
Archbishop Ryan grad Jake Marchesano saw a lifelong dream fulfilled after he pitched a flawless outing for the Philadelphia Catholic League team in the Carpenter Cup June 16 at Citizens Bank Park.
Calendar of Events
Our Lady of Kibeho Shrine to be Dedicated at Basilica Shrine Aug. 17
The Basilica Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal will dedicate a new shrine to Our Lady of Kibeho on Aug. 17, celebrating Black Catholic spirituality and the Church’s universal devotion to Mary.
Ecumenical Service at Cathedral to Mark 1700th Anniversary of Council of Nicaea
A service marking the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea will be held Oct. 6 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
Profile
West Catholic’s Girls Learning Football Via Hard Work, Faith
“Seeing the face of Jesus in everybody” has been a lifelong calling for social worker and educator Katie Kavanaugh, who leads her fledgling flag football team at the archdiocesan high school.
Inspired by Jesus, Case Worker Cares for Children with Intellectual and Development Disabilities with Dignity, Integrity
Kimberly Cowley passionately advocates for the dignity and empowerment of children and youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities at St. Edmond’s Home for Children.
Driven by Prayer, Social Worker Leaves Retirement to Enrich Lives of Area Seniors
Catholic Charities of Philadelphia's Chris Minnick works to stabilize and enrich the lives of seniors in need, aged 60 and over.
Childhood Experiences Inspired Career Dedicated to Helping Other Families Experiencing Homelessness
Shawna Murray, whose own childhood experience inspired her dedicated career at Visitation Homes in North Philadelphia, helps at-risk families overcome barriers and find stability.
Vatican News
Hope is Knowing God is Always Ready to Forgive, Pope Says at Audience
God never gives up on anyone, even when the person betrays God's love, Pope Leo XIV said.
Pope Leo’s First 100 Days: Leaning Into His New Role
Stories about "the first 100 days" are standard fare at the beginning of a U.S. president's four-year term; the articles usually focus on how much the new president was able to accomplish and how quickly.
Obituaries
Sister M. Kathleen Dunn, IHM, dies at 87
Sister M. Kathleen Dunn died in Camilla Hall on July 25, 2025. Sister was in the 69th year of her religious life.
Hispanic Catholics
La Voz de Dios August 10, 2025
En este episodio de La Voz de Dios, la conductora Marianela Nuñez conversa con Jorge Fernández, presidente del Serra Club de Filadelfia, y Jesse Serrano, vicepresidente de Alcance Hispano.
La Voz de Dios August 3, 2025
Esta semana en La Voz de Dios acompaña a la conductora Marianela Nuñez en una conmovedora entrevista con Wanda Mercado, Directora del Centro Comunitario para Personas Mayores de Norris Square, un espacio lleno de vida, fe y alegría al servicio de nuestros adultos mayores.