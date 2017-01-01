Archbishop Chaput's column
Remembering a man of peace and conscience
Archbishop Charles Chaput advises Catholics learn a lesson in following a well-formed Christian conscience from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is celebrated Jan. 16. King lamented lax Christians, and so should we.
Local News
Philadelphians set to add their numbers to March for Life in D.C.
Parishioners and groups are ready for the Jan. 27 annual rally in Washington, D.C. Many pro-lifers feel encouraged by President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated a week earlier. Local events begin this Saturday.
Archbishop Chaput announces clergy assignment changes
New appointments for four priests of the Philadelphia Archdiocese were announced Jan. 13.
Calendar of Events
Service honoring Dr. King to be led by Archbishop Chaput
"A Dream in Black and White -- Growing in Understanding as Catholics" is the theme of the Archdiocesan Gathering in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16 at St. Philip Neri Church, Lafayette Hill.
24th annual Chester County March for Life
The local March for Life will be held Jan. 22 at St. Agnes Church in West Chester, including a program of speakers and music. A march with pro-life signs to the old Chester County Courthouse will follow.
Witness for Life at St. John the Evangelist
The Pro-Life Union is hosting a public prayer event at St. John the Evangelist in Philadelphia.
World News
Next synod needs young people’s voices, pope says
Preparations have begun for the 2018 Synod of Bishops focused on youth, and Pope Francis wants young people to tell him, their bishops and pastors about their hopes, struggles and even their criticisms. Archbishop Chaput welcomed their input.
U.S. doctors, nurses treat Syrian refugees for free in Jordan
Badly needed surgeries and other medical treatments are given free of charge to thousands of Syrians who have fled their country's six-year war. While technology is key to treatment, so too is "prayer to the healing process."
Bishops of Malta issue norms for ministry to divorced, civilly remarried
Under certain circumstances, after long prayer and with "an informed and enlightened conscience," some divorced and civilly remarried Catholics may return to the sacraments, said the bishops of Malta.
National News
Bishops still have hope Congress will pass immigration reform
Despite apprehension over policies that could be enacted by Congress acting in accord with a Republican president in Donald Trump, the bishops see "a new moment" in which to "move very carefully" on reform.
Panel says voting rights need strengthening
Voting rights advocates discussed the disenfranchisement of voters in the United States, especially in the November election and said the system needs to improve.
Cardinal Dolan has one minute to read from Bible at inauguration
The New York cardinal will read from the Book of Wisdom at the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as president. When people ask religious leaders to pray for them, "That doesn't mean we're for them or against them," he said.
Culture
‘Patriots Day’: opposing evil of terrorism with love, decency
The carnage shown in this dramatization of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and its violent aftermath is not gratuitous, while the film's courageous message is powerfully delivered by Mark Wahlberg's Everyman character.
With book on sex abuse, author hopes to help himself, others heal
Through 236 pages divided into two parts and 32 chapters, "Shrinking the Monster" is one more effort by author and poet Norbert Krapf to contribute his "small part in the larger collective effort to prevent child abuse."
Actor did St. Ignatius’ spiritual exercises to prepare for priest role
Andrew Garfield, whose ancestry is Jewish but who was raised in a nonreligious household, did the 30-day retreat as part of his preparation for playing a Jesuit priest in Martin Scorsese's new film, "Silence."
Sports
Catholic League basketball scoreboard
See the current standings for the 14 boys' teams and 12 girls' teams in the league, plus a schedule of upcoming games starting this weekend.
Spirituality
The Christian’s mission: to point to Christ, source of life
Msgr. Joseph Prior sees in the readings for this Sunday's Mass words of encouragement to keep the mission of evangelization in focus, as did St. John the Baptist and St. Paul, and not lose sight of it.
Readings of the holy Mass — Second Sunday in Ordinary Time
Read or listen to the readings before Mass with the resources below from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, using the New American Bible, Revised Edition.
Can a woman preach the homily at Mass?
Father Ken Doyle explains the church's rules for priests and deacons only to preach, but that in some cases a bishop may allow laypersons to offer a reflection. Also, Father Doyle explains a Catholic-Jewish wedding.
Commentaries
Couple fretting over the future should count their blessings now
Deacon Paul and Helen McBlain write about a wife concerned with making money and her husband worrying over the time she spends working. Both should take time to thank God for what they have right now.
Don’t go it alone, accept help from others
Many of us believe we need to solve our own problems, otherwise we appear weak, writes Maria-Pia Negro Chin. We have a hard time asking for or accepting help, but doing so opens us to receiving mercy through human hands.
In power outage, the power of candlelight and closeness emerges
Being constantly on the go leaves no time to enjoy tranquility, writes Father Eugene Hemrick. To ensure that connection, sometimes we need to be stopped and cast into an atmosphere that encourages stillness.