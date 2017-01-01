Local News
After 36 years of feeding the hungers of the human family, Ayella retires
Anne Healy Ayella retired this month from archdiocesan Nutritional Development Services, where she helped feed countless people through food drives, to care for her granddaughter. She will stay active with Catholic Relief Services locally.
World News
Doctrinal chief dismisses idea of ‘fraternal correction’ of pope
Interviewed Jan. 9 on the Italian all-news channel, TGCom24, Cardinal Muller said Pope Francis' document on the family, "Amoris Laetitia," was "very clear" in its teaching.
Pope to diplomats: Break bad habits of war, injustice
The pope said that religions are "called to promote peace" and appealed to "all religious authorities to join in reaffirming unequivocally that one can never kill in God's name."
Guard the faith, make it grow, pope tells parents at baptism
Parents are charged with guarding the faith given to their children at baptism and helping them become true witnesses by example rather than just rules, Pope Francis said.
National News
Cardinal Tobin looks to bridge chasm between faith, life in anxious world
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin urged the church to be salt for the earth so that the presence of Christ does not become "a comforting, nostalgic memory."
How will U.S. policy affect Middle East’s Christians in 2017?
Given the interest in, and media coverage of, other issues, it's an open question as to just what the United States would do for the Middle East's Christian minorities under the presidential administration of Donald J. Trump.
Aleppo friar says learn about Syria, keep an open mind
Syrians don't want to leave their homeland, they want a safe place to live in peace, said a Franciscan friar from Aleppo, Syria, who spoke on Jan. 5 with the Archdiocese of Washington's Holy Land Committee.
Profile
Young woman makes music as ‘a way that I please God’
The three highest priorities for Angela Alquiros, 16, are God, family and music, and she is happy to combine all three as an accomplished pianist, choir member and soloist at Epiphany of Our Lord Parish, Plymouth Meeting.
Culture
Unrelenting intensity of ‘A Monster Calls’ diverges from book’s pace
The film intends to be a faithful adaptation of the award-winning novel's observations on accepting the inevitability of life's passages. But the result is an uncompromisingly dark melodrama, somewhere beyond gothic.
Coming soon: Archbishop Charles Chaput’s new book
"Strangers in a Strange Land: Living the Catholic Faith in a Post Christian World" is a forthcoming book by Archbishop Charles Chaput on how Christians can reclaim the joy, the beauty and the grandeur of life in the world.
Despite flaws, book has much to offer parishes dealing with diversity
John Francis Burke in his book "Building Bridges, Not Walls" offers pastoral suggestions for how parishes can build inclusive communities where everyone is welcome and all gifts can be used.
Obituaries
Newly appointed pastor, 52, dies suddenly on New Year’s Eve
Father John C. Crowley became pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Oxford, only two months ago. He told his new parishioners he looked forward "to many rewarding experiences and wonderful years" with them. His funeral is Jan. 9.
Deacon Eugene Leahy buried from his life-long parish, Holy Family in Manayunk
The 89-year-old permanent deacon and his wife raised seven children to adulthood. He was active in his parish as a deacon since his 1990 ordination, and in his local Knights of Columbus council.
Deacon Calvin Smith, faithful member of St. Benedict’s, dies at 92
Ordained in 1988, Deacon Smith distributed holy Communion for the beatification Mass of Mother Katharine Drexel that year in Rome. He was a mentor for other deacons, and is remembered for his full life.
Archbishop Chaput's column
Building a bridge to others
Christians can help build bridges to people of different convictions, writes Archbishop Charles Chaput, but only if we first adopt silence to hear God. So listen to music less, cut back on Facebook, and be ready to propose the truth to the world.
Christmas 2016
Surely this tired, divided and suffering world never needed Jesus more, writes Archbishop Charles Chaput in his column. Christmas is meant to invite the Christ Child into our hearts and recall that God became human to speak to us as one of us.
Spirituality
The magi read the writing in a star
Gazing at the stars on the cusp of the Epiphany of the Lord, Gina Christian reflects on how we lay aside our own magic and our own kingdoms for the lasting treasure of Christ.
Look for Jesus today, and when you see him, rejoice
Just as the magi and other characters of the Christmas story sought Jesus and gave him homage, so we also must do every day in thanks for his great love, writes Msgr. Joseph Prior on the feast of the Epiphany.