National News
‘We will be protected by God,’ Trump declares in inaugural address
After being sworn in at the Capitol, President Donald Trump called for solidarity in his inaugural address and described the ills he sees in America and around the world. "From this day forward, it's going to be only America first," he said.
Trump presidency receives words of hope, prayers for civility
As civil and religious leaders congratulated President Trump, advocates urged immigration reform, care for the poor and support of Middle East Christians. Women and men religious called for healing of the country's political divisions.
Pope offers prayers for Trump as he becomes 45th U.S. president
In his message asking God to grant the new president, his family and all Americans "every material and spiritual prosperity," Pope Francis said humanity faces "grave humanitarian crises" that demand "far-sighted and united political responses."
Video Features
Catholics and the Trump Administration
A Catholic theology professor discusses the inauguration of Donald Trump as president and how his presidency may align -- and conflict -- with the policy vision of the U.S. Catholic bishops.
Religious educators in archdiocese get well-deserved thanks
Watch our video on the annual Mass for catechists and leaders in the Parish Religious Education Programs (PREP) in parishes of the archdiocese, celebrated at the cathedral Jan. 14 by Archbishop Chaput.
Commentaries
Trump and the forgotten America of the Fourth World
John Garvey finds one reason for President Donald Trump's victory: middle-class Americans looked not for charity -- whether from government or church -- but for their dignity, after their towns were left behind by the global economy.
Catholics face tough choice in political parties: lust or avarice?
Richard Doerflinger knows choosing one's political party can be a dilemma. But ask yourself: Do I want to lobby my church to see things the way my party does or lobby the party to come closer to the church's vision?
Local News
Catholic Charities Appeal aims to give hope to all in need
Archbishop Charles Chaput launched this year's annual appeal. With a goal of $12.5 million, funds go toward 180 ministries of the Philadelphia Archdiocese, including a program helping drug-addicted women find recovery, a home -- and hope.
Workshop looks beyond the church bulletin to digital connections
Reaching young people, especially, and drawing them to Mass is harder than ever if a parish only uses the venerable bulletin. Next month parish leaders can learn about digital tools to communicate easily with parishioners.
Area pro-lifers get inside look at insidious abortions
At the Pro-Life Summit in Philadelphia on Jan. 14, a newspaper columnist and film producer discussed the trial of abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell, and how many turned a blind eye to his clinic's murderous practice.
World News
God’s forgiveness is call to sin no more, pope says
God forgives and forgets the faults of repentant sinners, unless they keep reminding him of their errors by pretending they have no need to change, Pope Francis said.
Pope blesses Louisiana anti-trafficking project
When Pope Francis posed for a photo Jan. 18 with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, it was not a protocol-dictated nicety; it was a recognition of the commitment on the part of the pope and of a coalition of state and private agencies in Louisiana to stop human trafficking.
Bishops visiting Holy Land: Christians must oppose Israeli settlements
"This de facto annexation of land not only undermines the rights of Palestinians in areas such as Hebron and East Jerusalem but, as the U.N. recently recognized, also imperils the chance of peace," said bishops who participated in the Holy Land Coordination.
Calendar of Events
Parish leaders invited to workshop for 21st century communications
Anyone in parish ministry seeking to communicate more effectively with their parishioners, beyond using the weekly bulletin, is invited to a half-day workshop on Friday, Feb. 10 at St. Charles Seminary.
Open House at Visitation BVM School
Visitation BVM school in Norristown is hosting an open house for prospective families later this month.
Spirituality
Christ our light dispels the darkness of fear and pain
Msgr. Joseph Prior illuminates the Scripture readings for this Sunday's Mass, which present Jesus as the light leading his disciples to holiness, just as he begins his public ministry.
Readings of the holy Mass – Third Sunday in Ordinary Time
Read or listen to the readings before Mass with the resources below from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, using the New American Bible, Revised Edition.
Culture
Creepy thriller ‘Split’ shows Shyamalan back in form
The latest psychological thriller from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, set in the Philadelphia region, delves into the frightening split personalities of the main character. Special effects take a back seat to tense storytelling.
Highly readable history of American Catholics brings key figures to life
Author Russell Shaw presents the stories of 15 famous Catholics, from the first American bishop to writer Flannery O'Connor in the Vatican II period. The book can help all Catholics today understand their church in a land of promise.
‘The Young Pope’ is, frankly, a jerk
Saddled with a cartoonish view of the church and driven by the urge to be edgy, the new HBO series repels more than it engages, in its best moments. At other times, it's pointlessly offensive.
Sports
Only 5 games in, Neumann-Goretti is already dominating league
Led by top senior scorers Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree and Quade Green, the Saints are hungry for an elusive Catholic League basketball championship. They are racking up victories by impressive margins.
In girls basketball, John Paul II falls to Lansdale Catholic
The LC Crusaders jumped out to a quick first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 55-26 non-league victory, even as the Panthers made a game of it after halftime.