Archbishop Chaput's column
Persons first: Refugees, immigrants and executive orders
In the wake of the human damage from President Trump's refugee order, Archbishop Charles Chaput writes that we’re living through a dangerous time in the U.S., and the blame rests on both sides of the political spectrum.
National News
Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy
President Donald Trump nominated the federal judge to fill the seat on the high court since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. In his 2009 book, Gorsuch argued against legalizing assisted suicide and euthanasia.
Bishops say refugee ban raises deep concerns over religious freedom
While recognizing the U.S. government "has a duty to protect the security of its people," the chairmen of three U.S. bishops' committees sought respect for religious liberty for Muslims and Christians and protection for those fleeing persecution.
Heads of U.S. bishops’ urge welcome of Middle East refugees
Saying they did not want to enter the political arena, the president and vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said Christians' actions "must remind people of Jesus,” and for people suffering rejection and abandonment, "we will lift our voice on their behalf."
Local News
St. Jude’s families learn charity is more than giving money
Parishioners of the Chalfont parish keep surpassing their goal for the Catholic Charities Appeal. One reason may be because families visit and work at social outreach agencies of the church, with eye-opening results for the donors.
It’s Catholic Schools Week in the Philadelphia Archdiocese
See some of the numerous events at schools each day this week coinciding with the national observance which shows how Catholic schools are "Communities of Faith, Knowledge and Service.”
Join in prayers for repose of Bishop Martin Lohmuller
All are welcome to the cathedral on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for the funeral rites of the bishop who died last week, or to view the Mass via live streaming video. Use our worship booklet to participate in the prayers.
World News
In Jordan, Syrian refugees accepted by U.S. frustrated with Trump action
More than 27,000 Syrian refugees from 11 Middle Eastern host countries were under consideration for resettlement to the U.S. and in various stages of the approval process at the time of Trump's action.
Canadian bishop worries euthanasia could be seen as moral obligation
Even though medical assistance in dying has been legal in Quebec for almost a year and in Canada for a few months, Bishop Noel Simard of Valleyfield has not yet come to terms with this new reality.
Iraqi Christian leader visiting Mosul sees little future for Christians
As some residents of the city of Mosul celebrate their new freedom from the Islamic State group, an Iraqi Christian leader who visited the war-torn city said Christian residents are unlikely to return.
Video Features
Remembering life, with the light of prayer
Watch our video of the prayer service and blessing of luminaries Jan. 26 at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center in witness to the sanctity of human life.
Our Lady of Altagracia celebrated at St. Martin’s Church
Hispanic Catholics gathered to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary on Jan. 21 for the feast of La Nuestra Senora de Altagracia, a popular Marian devotion of Catholics from the Dominican Republic.
Obituaries
Bishop Lohmuller: A long, rich life in service to the church
At his death last week at 97, the retired bishop was the oldest in the U.S. and longest serving priest in Philadelphia. "His purpose in life was to serve the church,” said a friend. Read his full obituary ahead of the funeral on Wednesday.
Oldest deacon in archdiocese dies at 93; ministered ‘to the very end’
Known as the "dean of deacons," Deacon Lawrence P. Froio was a permanent deacon at St. Patrick Parish in Malvern for almost three decades until his retirement just two years ago. He died only days after making Communion calls to a hospital.
Commentaries
Why Catholics uncomfortable with ‘Amoris’ aren’t ‘dissenters’
Catholics are unsettled at the idea of being at odds with the church regarding divorce and remarriage, writes psychologist Hilary Towers. Many have experienced divorce and they want their children to know the beauty of the church's call to sexual integrity and marital fidelity.
Catholics should bring a sense of perspective to politics
For some advocates, each political victory is a triumph, each defeat a moment of despair. They push away friends and foes, rejecting incremental progress as betrayal. Catholics must take the long view of eternity, writes Richard Doerflinger.
Photo features
Catholic Schools Week at St. Aloysius School
The Pottstown parish grade school welcomed the public to its Open House Jan. 29 to celebrate Catholic education. Students showcased their achievements in “Project Lead the Way,” an innovative program that introduces STREAM.
Across the Aisles: St. Jude Church, Chalfont opens Catholic Schools Week
Led by their pastor, Msgr. Francis Beach, parishioners of St. Jude Parish prayed for a successful Catholic Schools Week during the 10 a.m. Mass at the church on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Culture
‘Call Me Francis’ examines the pre-papal life of Jorge Bergoglio
Netflix's miniseries renders a textured, honest, yet sympathetic portrait of our current pontiff before he was pope.
Good news from PBS: an all-kids channel
PBS doesn't have enough hours in the day to schedule all the kids' fare against its public-affairs programming and prime-time lineup. The solution to this conundrum became apparent in millions of TV homes Jan. 16: PBS Kids, a 24-hour subchannel already appearing on 73 PBS affiliates.