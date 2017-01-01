National News
Bishop Daniel Thomas named to lead Cleveland Diocese, will continue to lead Toledo
The former Philadelphia priest and auxiliary bishop likened his appointment as apostolic administrator of Cleveland, whose bishop resigned for health reasons, to "an interim coach" until a successor is named.
Catholic groups file suit over HHS transgender regulation
Beginning Jan. 1, insurance plans of Catholic employers would be required to pay for gender transition surgeries and therapies, and Catholic hospitals would be required to perform them. There are no religious exemptions.
New York cardinal to participate in Trump inauguration
Cardinal Timothy Dolan will offer a reading from Scripture and pray for God's blessing when Donald Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Jan. 20.
Spirituality
After Christmas, take the time to ponder and rest in God, as Mary did
St. Luke's portrait of Mary pondering the things of Jesus' birth in her heart remind us that God is within us calling us to sit quietly in contemplation with him, writes Michelle Francl-Donnay before the solemnity of the Mother of God.
Amidst Christmas parties, don’t miss big news of the Nativity
Msgr. Joseph Prior reviews all the Gospel readings for the Christmas Masses, which tell how God lowers himself to take on our humanity so that we might become divine, so great is his love for us.
Archbishop Chaput's column
Christmas 2016
Surely this tired, divided and suffering world never needed Jesus more, writes Archbishop Charles Chaput in his column. Christmas is meant to invite the Christ Child into our hearts and recall that God became human to speak to us as one of us.
Guest column: Election year thoughts at Christmastime
Guest columnist Russell D. Moore, a leader in the Southern Baptist Convention, advises that we be slow to judge our brothers and sisters for whomever they voted in the recent presidential election after an extraordinarily divisive campaign.
Culture
Book on parish leadership may be required reading
While there is no "silver bullet" for successful parish ministry today, businessman William Simon Jr.'s "Great Catholic Parishes" lays out four ways parishes can be great, based on 244 interviews with Catholic pastors across the U.S.
A new reading list for a new year, one day at a time
See our list of 12 books that each offer daily meditations to get you through 2017.
‘Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly’ to sign off after 20 years
The last installment of more than 1,000 episodes of the newscast will make its way to PBS stations the weekend of Feb. 24.
World News
Best gift this Christmas is God giving the world his son, Jesus
Pope Francis focused not on gift giving but on thanksgiving as he told Vatican workers to thank God for the gift of employment and to pray for those who are jobless or are exploited at work.
Reform is more than just a face-lift, pope tells Curia
Meeting with cardinals and the heads of Vatican offices for his annual Christmas greeting, the pope warned that "it is not wrinkles the church should fear" but rather the stains that impede its growth and relevance in the world.
In multicultural Lebanon, Nativity scenes are common in public places
Because most of the municipalities in Lebanon are a mix of Christian and Muslim, the influence of Christianity gives the Lebanese an opportunity to “make this season a season of joy,” said a Maronite priest in Beirut.
Local News
500 kids enjoy ‘the best day ever’ with Archbishop Chaput at Christmas party
The Archbishop's Christmas Benefit for Children, in its 61st year, treated some of the 16,000 children across the region served annually by Catholic Social Services to a grand party with treats, gifts, songs and a pageant, plus Santa Claus.
Archbishop Chaput wishes all a joyous Christmas
Listen to the audio Christmas message of Archbishop Charles Chaput.
Archbishop Chaput’s words inspire, comfort prison inmates
During a visit Dec. 15 to the largest prison in Philadelphia, the archbishop emphasized all people are sinners, and he told the Curran-Fromhold inmates, “the people who will go to heaven are people like you.”
Calendar of Events
Christmas Masses at the Cathedral
As Catholics across the Archdiocese of Philadelphia prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul announces its Mass schedule, including Midnight Mass with Archbishop Chaput.
Maternity Parish’s Christmas Eve Mass for children includes Living Nativity
The parish in Northeast Philadelphia will celebrate a 4 p.m. Mass Dec. 24 using the Children's Liturgy, preceded by a pageant led by the school's sixth graders.
Video Features
St. Laurence students sing: ‘Come Lord Jesus,’ to Upper Darby
The youngsters of the Delaware County parish school lit up the night in preparation to celebrate the birth of the Savior in a Christmas pageant Dec. 15 at St. Laurence Church -- watch our video.
Archbishop’s visit, Mass brighten spirits at Philadelphia prison
Watch our video of Archbishop Chaput's visit to Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia this week.
Photo features
It’s a wrap: High schoolers give 500 kids something to tear into at Christmas
Some 400 students from 11 Catholic high schools wrapped presents Dec. 13 at Cardinal O'Hara High School for about 500 children who attended the 61st annual Archbishop's Christmas Party for Children held this week in Philadelphia.
Commentaries
A world of fears is answered by an infant, for nothing is impossible for God
The fears that run through America today are not unlike those of the Holy Family: fears of migrants, fears over security, fears for employment. Improbably, the Child Jesus teaches that nothing can thwart God's desires for the world.
At Christmas, respond to God’s gifts with love, not guilt
In the joy of a little boy who loves his Christmas present, Carolyn Woo sees a parallel in the gifts God gives us, and to the delight he takes in his children. We should become more openhearted in our giving and less guilty.
Wisdom of the past opens a new perspective at Christmas
Erick Rommell considers the oldest person alive, and advises that we ask our elders about the holidays of their childhood, the traditions lost over time and how they are a connection between yesterday, tomorrow and today.