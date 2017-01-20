Archbishop Chaput's column
The March for Life in year 44
A reverence for the sanctity of human life burns in the spirit of too many people to ignore, writes Archbishop Chaput as he joins thousands in Washington for the annual march. He suggests Notre Dame invites President Trump to explain his views on abortion.
National News
Jubilant crowd gathers in Washington for annual March for Life
Tens of thousands of pro-lifers marched through Washington Jan. 27 as both a protest of legalized abortion and a celebration of successful pro-life efforts across the country.
Thousands of youths attend Mass, pray before March for Life
Some 28,000 young people from across the U.S. rallied at two Washington arenas because "we want to see a change in the respect for life in our country," said a Catholic student, "and we can do that by being here and marching."
‘Life is winning in America,’ vice president tells March for Life rally
Pence addressed the March for Life on the National Mall in Washington, making him the highest government official to address the annual event in person.
Local News
Additional archdiocesan offices reveal financial statements
Audited financial statements were released today for Catholic schools, cemeteries, the seminary, Nutritional Development Services and St. John Vianney Hospital for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
Philadelphia’s Auxiliary Bishop Martin Lohmuller dies at 97
Long a close aid to the late Cardinal John Krol, Bishop Lohmuller died Tuesday afternoon after a lengthy illness. He was the oldest bishop in the United States. Funeral rites will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Cathedral.
St. Katherine Church hosts first pro-life rally in Northeast Philadelphia
The rally on the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Jan. 22, presented prayers and talks in support of efforts to raise awareness of the pro-life movement and the sanctity of human life.
Obituaries
Oldest deacon in archdiocese dies at 93; ministered ‘to the very end’
Known as the "dean of deacons," Deacon Lawrence P. Froio was a permanent deacon at St. Patrick Parish in Malvern for almost three decades until his retirement just two years ago. He died only days after making Communion calls to a hospital.
Franciscan sister with varied social ministry assignments dies at 85
Sister Phyllis Ann Greco, O.S.F., was a Massachusetts native who taught in the Philadelphia Archdiocese for 20 years and used her master's in social work at several eastern dioceses.
Video Features
Remembering life, with the light of prayer
Watch our video of the prayer service and blessing of luminaries Jan. 26 at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center in witness to the sanctity of human life.
Our Lady of Altagracia celebrated at St. Martin’s Church
Hispanic Catholics gathered to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary on Jan. 21 for the feast of La Nuestra Senora de Altagracia, a popular Marian devotion of Catholics from the Dominican Republic.
World News
Respond to violence with Christ’s love, strength, pope tells churches
Pope Francis prayed for an end to the daily violence and brutality waged by fundamentalist extremists in the Middle East.
Loss of hope, memory makes ‘cowardly’ Christians, pope says
Christians who do not remember the graces they received by God in the past can lose hope, turning into cowards who buckle in difficult times, Pope Francis said.
Catholics south of U.S. border say wall won’t deter desperate migrants
Sister Leticia Gutierrez, Mexico director of the Scalabrini Mission for Migrants and Refugees, said "the United States will not stop being an attractive place for people" who live in such dangerous conditions.
Photo features
Scenes from the March for Life
From the vigil Mass Jan. 26 to the youth Mass, rally and march on Jan. 27, thousands of people witnessed publicly to the sanctity of human life on the 44th anniversary of the legalization of abortion in America.
Luminaries show local witness to the unborn
Staff at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center lit nearly 200 luminaries Jan. 26 to remember the millions of unborn human lives lost to abortion since 1973. The event also raised awareness for Project Rachel, the post-abortion healing ministry.
Spirituality
Jesus’ first lesson on the Mount: Be humble
The Beatitudes begin with a call to “poverty of spirit,” writes Msgr. Joseph Prior on the readings for this Sunday’s Mass. Recognizing God’s gifts is the first step toward humility and a poverty that makes us truly rich.
Readings of the holy Mass – Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Read or listen to the readings before Mass with the resources below from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, using the New American Bible, Revised Edition.
Culture
With keen sense of purpose, a dog keeps coming back to his people
The clever canine at the center of "A Dog's Purpose" guides us through his cuddly adventures with good-hearted human companions over his four eventful lifetimes.
Movie review: Gold
Little glitters in "Gold" (Weinstein). To put it another way, there's a sour taste to this loosely fact-based story that a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the lead role fails to dispel.
Calendar of Events
News, spirituality focus of Cardinal Foley Lecture
Gregory Erlandson, head of Catholic News Service, will speak on “The Power of the Word: Catholic News Media and Spiritual Formation” on Monday, Jan. 30 at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in the fourth annual lecture.
Discovering Your Inner Champion
Cranaleith Spiritual Center is hosting a seminar to inspire women to use their voice and vision for maximum impact.
Sports
End of girls’ season looking like last year’s, with Wood on top
Archbishop Wood has been the team to beat all season in the Catholic League. The unselfish, balanced Vikings must get past the team they beat for last year's championship, Neumann Goretti. Both remain undefeated.
Catholic League girls’ basketball standings
See the standings for the 13 hoops teams of the Philadelphia Catholic League, through Jan. 27, as the regular season nears its end.