Local News
Philadelphia’s Auxiliary Bishop Martin Lohmuller dies at 97
Long a close aid to the late Cardinal John Krol, Bishop Lohmuller died Tuesday afternoon after a lengthy illness. He was the oldest bishop in the United States. Funeral arrangements are pending.
St. Katherine Church hosts first pro-life rally in Northeast Philadelphia
The rally on the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Jan. 22, presented prayers and talks in support of efforts to raise awareness of the pro-life movement and the sanctity of human life.
$350K gift will help renovate St. Joseph’s Sisters’ retirement home
As St. Joseph Villa shifts from traditional, institutional care of aged sisters to a more home-like, community-based model, the $25 million renovation project got a big boost from the Connelly Foundation.
National News
Trump signs memorandum on building border wall
President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Iowans mark Week of Christian Unity with ecumenical prayer service
Blessed Sacrament Parish hosted the Sioux City-wide ecumenical prayer service for the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, observed this year Jan. 18-25. The week had as its theme "Reconciliation -- The Love of Christ Compels Us."
Pro-life leaders praise House vote to make Hyde Amendment permanent
U.S. House passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act puts the country "one step closer to getting the federal government out of the business of paying for abortion once and for all," said the president of National Right to Life.
Video Features
Our Lady of Altagracia celebrated at St. Martin’s Church
Hispanic Catholics gathered to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary on Jan. 21 for the feast of La Nuestra Senora de Altagracia, a popular Marian devotion of Catholics from the Dominican Republic.
The holy Mass at St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Watch our video of the Mass on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Warrington, Bucks County parish.
World News
Never underestimate the courage and wisdom of women, pope says
Women like the biblical heroine Judith are an example of trusting God amid sufferings and difficulties when it is easy to give up hope and fall into despair. "This is my opinion, but women are more courageous than men," the pope said to applause.
Christian unity requires learning from each other, pope says
Pope Francis said Christians must overcome the "temptations of self-absorption that prevent us from perceiving how the Holy Spirit is at work outside our familiar surroundings," including in the lives of other Christian communities.
Moral radar: Papal media messages can cut through ‘post-truth’ fog
A post-truth culture in which objective facts and objective, divinely inspired moral principles no longer have any place or pull in people's lives is not to be taken lightly, said Bishop Paul Tighe, adjunct secretary of the Pontifical Council for Culture.
Profile
Two sisters pass on love of Catholic faith to next generations
Sally Ann Grande and Joyce Marie McQuaid were raised in Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Secane, and today they share a passion for parish religious education. They both just received awards for 20 years of service.
Spirituality
A spirituality for busy people
A busy person sets aside time for important things, including prayer. How we integrate our work, our leisure and our prayer is the focus of this CatholicPhilly.com series of stories from Catholic News Service.
Culture
‘The Founder’ shows McDonald’s Ray Kroc as original Hamburglar
The cautionary tale about capitalism, greed and the dark side of the American dream depicts the nefarious scheme of the mythological "founder" of the McDonald's fast food chain. It's not exactly a happy meal.
Highly readable history of American Catholics brings key figures to life
Author Russell Shaw presents the stories of 15 famous Catholics, from the first American bishop to writer Flannery O'Connor in the Vatican II period. The book can help all Catholics today understand their church in a land of promise.
Calendar of Events
St. William’s faithful to lead Rosary for Life
The parish in Northeast Philadelphia will gather for prayer Jan. 27, the day of the March for Life in Washington. The devotion will feature the joyful mysteries prayed in several languages.
Blood drive set for February
St. Joseph Parish in Collingdale, Delaware County, will hold the event Friday afternoon and evening, Feb. 10.
Commentaries
Accept yourself as God does, because he wants you to be happy
Perfectionists are often exhausted because they don't know how to relax, writes Father John Catoir. We can learn from disabled people who often have a calmness about them. They've learned to live with being an imperfect human being.
Moving past envy when everyone seems so happy online
It is easy to feel jealous of the fabulous lives people portray on social media, writes Erick Rommel. But according to the Bible, social media is everything love is not. Our online lives often are not patient or kind. And jealousy "rots the bones."
Sports
Cardinal O’Hara’s Mary Sheehan latest in 1,000-point club
The St. Joseph's University senior, who started playing basketball at age 4 then at St. Dorothy School in Drexel Hill, continues the hoops tradition at O'Hara, where she is involved in activities off the court, too.
In girls basketball, John Paul II falls to Lansdale Catholic
The LC Crusaders jumped out to a quick first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 55-26 non-league victory, even as the Panthers made a game of it after halftime.
Only 5 games in, Neumann-Goretti is already dominating league
Led by top senior scorers Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree and Quade Green, the Saints are hungry for an elusive Catholic League basketball championship. They are racking up victories by impressive margins.