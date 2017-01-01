Local News
Joyful ‘Strangers’: A Q&A with Archbishop Chaput
The biblical moral grounding of America is now seen as outdated and bigoted, says Archbishop Charles Chaput in a new interview. So what are Christians to do going forward? Look to St. Augustine as a witness to living the Gospel with joy in a changing world, even when the world is hostile or indifferent.
Read an excerpt of Archbishop Chaput’s forthcoming book
We’re passing through a religious revolution in America, Archbishop Charles Chaput writes in this excerpt from his soon-to-be published book, “Strangers in a Strange Land.” Now “resident aliens,” Christians need to approach 21st century America with a spirit of love.
National News
Refugee advocates outline arguments for legal action on presidential ban
The breadth of President Donald Trump's authority to limit refugees entering the United States will be fought in federal court and some of the legal challenges ultimately may end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Bishops launch letter campaign urging Trump to protect religious freedom
Saying "religious freedom in America has suffered years of unprecedented erosion," the U.S. Catholic bishops have posted an online letter for Catholics to send to President Donald Trump urging him to sign an executive order promoting religious freedom.
N.Y. Archdiocese sets five-year, $100 million goal for Catholic Charities
As Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York opened its centennial year, the archdiocese launched a campaign to raise $100 million by 2022 for services and opportunities for children and families, especially the poorest and most vulnerable.
Profile
Class Acts: A sit down with the principal of Cardinal O’Hara HS
CatholicPhilly.com presents a Q&A with principal Eileen Vice, the first in a special ongoing series of interviews with leaders of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
Archbishop Chaput's column
Persons first: Refugees, immigrants and executive orders
In the wake of the human damage from President Trump's refugee order, Archbishop Charles Chaput writes that we’re living through a dangerous time in the U.S., and the blame rests on both sides of the political spectrum.
World News
Reject inertia of ‘Mannequin Challenge,’ reach out to refugees, pope says
This video version of his prayer intention for February begins with a street scene of people doing a "Mannequin Challenge," the viral internet craze in which people freeze while music plays in the background.
South African Jesuits shocked at actions that led to 94 patient deaths
Deaths caused by dehydration, septic bed sores and uncontrolled seizures followed the transfer of more than 1,300 patients from a hospital to unlicensed nongovernmental organizations.
Philippine cardinal: Tell legislators death penalty does not deter crime
"The death penalty has not reduced crime because it does not solve criminality from its roots," Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said. "To help solve these roots of criminality, the church and the state need to protect and strengthen the basic unit of society, which is the family."
Obituaries
Msgr. Richard Skelly, retired pastor of Morton parish, dies at 89
Named pastor emeritus of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in 2003, the priest is remembered as a wise shepherd for his parishioners and a good host for his friends.
Commentaries
The underside, and the road ahead, of making America ‘great’ again
It isn't hard for Father Eugene Hemrick to acknowledge America's past greatness as well as its glaring flaws. Greatness comes ultimately from God's desire for human equality and dignity, and from people working for justice.
The freedom of self-employment means more responsibility
Erick Rommel advises young people to seek work, even if self-employed, in which we feel comfortable with our actions and with the people around us. After all, everyone relies on the support of others.
Photo features
Catholic Schools Week at St. Aloysius School
The Pottstown parish grade school welcomed the public to its Open House Jan. 29 to celebrate Catholic education. Students showcased their achievements in “Project Lead the Way,” an innovative program that introduces STREAM.
Across the Aisles: St. Jude Church, Chalfont opens Catholic Schools Week
Led by their pastor, Msgr. Francis Beach, parishioners of St. Jude Parish prayed for a successful Catholic Schools Week during the 10 a.m. Mass at the church on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Culture
Malvern Retreat House hosts major art show
More than 100 artists from the tri-state area will exhibit some 2,000 works of art, ranging from paintings to glass art to jewelry, during the Malvern Retreat House Art Show this weekend.
Moral values become lost in ‘The Space Between Us’
More prayer and less theft, plus a more responsible take on youthful sexuality, would have widened the appropriate viewership for this film. As it is, adolescent astronauts are ill-equipped for this particular space trip.